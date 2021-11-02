Evedo (EVED) Trading 15.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Evedo coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Evedo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00051084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.55 or 0.00225967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.00096144 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,578,017 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evedo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evedo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.