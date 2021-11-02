Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) PT Lowered to $41.50

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $44.00 to $41.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 338.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $19.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market cap of $505.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 58,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 198.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 12,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.