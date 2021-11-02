Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 286.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,445 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $32,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after acquiring an additional 53,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,900,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,785,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,843,000 after acquiring an additional 224,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.63.

RE stock opened at $265.42 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $196.94 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.43.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

