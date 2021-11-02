Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $222.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s third-quarter earnings missed the estimate. Shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting profit. Also, high costs weigh on margin. Nevertheless, its global presence, product diversification and capital adequacy bode well. Higher premiums earned at Insurance segment will likely improve expense and loss ratio. Its Reinsurance segment remains well-poised for leveraging opportunities, stemming from continued disruption and evolution of reinsurance market Strong capital position, with sufficient cash generation capabilities supporting effective capital deployment. It is lowering exposure to areas not meeting the right risk-return profile and effectively deploying capital to the areas to the areas that do, reposition portfolio by moving up fixed income credit quality.”

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $280.63.

NYSE RE opened at $265.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $196.94 and a 52 week high of $289.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $488,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after buying an additional 45,339 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $773,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at $176,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.