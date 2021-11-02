Everest Trading Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. Everest has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $230,624.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Everest has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00080936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.17 or 0.00075807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00104961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,862.63 or 0.99939159 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.33 or 0.07021925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022718 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

