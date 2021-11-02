EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Announces Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.46. 38,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,385. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.11. EverQuote has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,467.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 599.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

