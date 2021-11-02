EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVER. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.95 million, a P/E ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at $854,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 38.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.