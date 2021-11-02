EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $416.95 million, a PE ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.30.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, insider Elyse Neumeier sold 1,691 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $32,399.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,467.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,547 shares of company stock valued at $747,777 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 215,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,252,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,935,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,189,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,152,000 after acquiring an additional 93,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 877,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,674,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,533,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

