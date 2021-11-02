ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 557,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ExlService were worth $59,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 10,525.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.68.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

