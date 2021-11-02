Expedia Group (EXPE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.90. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.56 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.73.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

