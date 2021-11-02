Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

Shares of EXPE opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.56 and a twelve month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total transaction of $8,352,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

