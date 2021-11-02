Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.13.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.85 billion, a PE ratio of -21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $66.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

