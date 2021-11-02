F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.18 Million

Brokerages forecast that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report $7.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.35 million and the highest is $12.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full year sales of $5.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.15).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSTX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FSTX traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,626. F-star Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12.

About F-star Therapeutics

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

