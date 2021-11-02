Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of FN stock traded up $10.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.21. 10,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,514. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $109.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.95.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at $14,036,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,074 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FN shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

