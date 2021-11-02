Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.67.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of FN traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.70. 14,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.95. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $109.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 29,955 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $3,013,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,036,718. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock worth $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.