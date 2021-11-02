Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $399.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,352,158 shares of company stock worth $834,075,806. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,491,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $329.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $930.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.65 and a 200 day moving average of $341.33. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

