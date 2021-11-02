Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 14,578 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,434 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $43.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.30. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 4.51.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Capital One Financial lowered Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.36.

In related news, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

