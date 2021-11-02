Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 258.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 38,480 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 109.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 31.5% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after buying an additional 72,907 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $32.67 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

