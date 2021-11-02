Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 149.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 139.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 1,380.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.57.

SAIA stock opened at $328.12 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.92 and a 52-week high of $329.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

