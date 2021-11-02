Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 122,538 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of First BanCorp. worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,384 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,285,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.34.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

