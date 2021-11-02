Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 3,320 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cummins by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,933 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,099,000 after acquiring an additional 95,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,228,000 after acquiring an additional 146,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $245.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.65. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.41 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.86.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.