Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 737 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,726,000 after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $127.02 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of -295.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

