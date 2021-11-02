Fetch.ai Market Cap Hits $634.58 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $634.58 million and $74.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00050569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.23 or 0.00222710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00095218 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

