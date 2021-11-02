Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FQVTF. HSBC cut Fevertree Drinks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of $27.95 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

