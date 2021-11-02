Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,932 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 29.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,800,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,147,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,782,000 after buying an additional 1,582,056 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 4,367,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,960,000 after buying an additional 1,371,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,773,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,200,000 after buying an additional 1,091,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,612 shares of company stock valued at $753,665. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

