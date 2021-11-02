Financial Comparison: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining -78.58% N/A -35.32% Kinross Gold 29.97% 15.18% 9.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hycroft Mining and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kinross Gold 0 2 8 1 2.91

Kinross Gold has a consensus target price of $10.43, indicating a potential upside of 74.74%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Kinross Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.18 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.45 Kinross Gold $4.21 billion 1.78 $1.34 billion $0.77 7.75

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Hycroft Mining on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore. The company operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Kettle River-Buckhorn, Kupol, Paracatu, Crixas, La Coipa, Maricunga, Tasiast and Chirano. The company was founded by Robert MacKay Buchan on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

