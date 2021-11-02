Financial Comparison: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Southern States Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52%

46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Southern States Bancshares and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Unity Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.97 $23.64 million $2.19 12.01

Unity Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Southern States Bancshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern States Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern States Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.