Financial Contrast: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) versus MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alibaba Group and MOGU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 19.25% 12.92% 8.44% MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.5% of MOGU shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and MOGU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 2 2 25 0 2.79 MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus target price of $283.48, suggesting a potential upside of 66.59%. MOGU has a consensus target price of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 182.83%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MOGU is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alibaba Group and MOGU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 4.22 $22.98 billion $7.21 23.60 MOGU $73.63 million 1.18 -$50.06 million N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats MOGU on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.