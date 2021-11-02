Financial Review: Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) & PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) and PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codex DNA and PerkinElmer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer $3.78 billion 5.23 $727.89 million $8.30 21.25

PerkinElmer has higher revenue and earnings than Codex DNA.

Profitability

This table compares Codex DNA and PerkinElmer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codex DNA N/A N/A N/A PerkinElmer 24.35% 37.29% 17.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Codex DNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.8% of PerkinElmer shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PerkinElmer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Codex DNA and PerkinElmer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codex DNA 0 0 3 0 3.00 PerkinElmer 0 1 7 0 2.88

Codex DNA presently has a consensus price target of $23.19, indicating a potential upside of 145.40%. PerkinElmer has a consensus price target of $152.77, indicating a potential downside of 13.37%. Given Codex DNA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Codex DNA is more favorable than PerkinElmer.

Summary

PerkinElmer beats Codex DNA on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc., a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries. The company also serves government institutions, contract research organizations, and synthetic biology companies. The company was formerly known as SGI-DNA, Inc. and changed its name to Codex DNA, Inc. in March 2020. Codex DNA, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc. engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments. The Diagnostics segment offers instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software to hospitals, medical labs, clinicians, and medical research professionals to help improve the health of families. The company was founded by Richard Scott Perkin and Charles W. Elmer on April 19, 1937 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

