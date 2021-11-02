Financial Review: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.3% of 360 DigiTech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 DigiTech 36.45% 51.83% 20.61% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 360 DigiTech and Sentage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 DigiTech 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

360 DigiTech presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.48%. Given 360 DigiTech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 360 DigiTech is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 360 DigiTech and Sentage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 DigiTech $2.08 billion 1.60 $535.88 million $3.50 6.23 Sentage $3.60 million 8.67 $1.59 million N/A N/A

360 DigiTech has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Summary

360 DigiTech beats Sentage on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement. 360 Finance was founded on July 25, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

