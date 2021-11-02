Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys A$124,800.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan bought 150,000 shares of Finbar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,800.00 ($89,142.86).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, John Chan bought 50,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,100.00 ($30,071.43).

On Friday, September 3rd, John Chan bought 40,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.78 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,080.00 ($22,200.00).

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Chan bought 60,000 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,285.71).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

