FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the September 30th total of 27,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSRX. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,919,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,883,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,911,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,298,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.