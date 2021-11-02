Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Update

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Separately, TD Securities assumed coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FCMGF opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corp. is a non-bank lender, which engages in investing in a short-term residential and commercial real estate mortgage loans and real estate related debt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greater Toronto Area; Non-GTA Ontario; Quebec; Alberta; Saskatchewan; British Columbia, and the United States.

