First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBIZ. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

FBIZ stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $256.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.