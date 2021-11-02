First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Business Financial Services is the parent of the First Business family of companies, managing shareholder relations and providing access to capital for our operating entities. It provides its subsidiaries with cost-effective corporate services including human resources, finance, information technology, and marketing. Its companies include First Business Bank, First Business Bank – Milwaukee, First Business Trust & Investments, First Business Leasing, LLC, and First Business Capital Corp. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $30.02 on Monday. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $256.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.27.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,291,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 20,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

