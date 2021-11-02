First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in First Solar were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.