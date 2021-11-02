First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Hologic worth $35,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.