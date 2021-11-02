First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $32,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,659,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,927.67 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,875.20 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4,977.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4,968.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $65.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,399.00.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

