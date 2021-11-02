First Trust Advisors LP Buys 2,591,997 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 728.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,591,997 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.41% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $33,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE:PAA opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.