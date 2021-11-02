First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 580,056 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 58,712 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,592 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

NYSE COG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $23.10.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.