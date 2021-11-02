First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,881 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 983,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,881 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $36,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AY. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $56,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.92. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jonestrading started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.14.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

