First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

FTCS traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,266. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

