First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 30.9% in October

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,200 shares, a decline of 30.9% from the September 30th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 290,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
FTCS traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,266. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $62.63 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.
First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile
First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.