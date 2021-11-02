First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 225,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,245,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IFV stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,849. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

