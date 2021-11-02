First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDNI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $121,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 639.3% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the first quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $57.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

