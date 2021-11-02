First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 52-Week High at $103.25

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $103.25 and last traded at $103.16, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

