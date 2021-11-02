Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $395.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will post sales of $395.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp posted sales of $526.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS.

FBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $48.02. 7,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,212. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.52. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.70 and a twelve month high of $56.77. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

