FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 191.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 276.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, hitting $243.94. 1,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.48 and a twelve month high of $295.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.73.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

