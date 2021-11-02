FLO (FLO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

