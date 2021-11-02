Fmr LLC Acquires 24,406 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,522 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.77% of Union Bankshares worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 13.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UNB opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $144.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.05. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $37.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.