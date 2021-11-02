Fmr LLC Grows Position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,006 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.53% of Orion Energy Systems worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

OESX opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OESX. B. Riley decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Read More: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OESX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.